College 12-Pack: Tennessee’s punishment, 2024 SEC media days and more

The College Wire Network released a new podcast in its ‘College 12-Pack’ series featuring senior editor Patrick Conn and LSU Wire editor Tyler Nettuno. This week, the two Wires editors once again dove into 12 topics around the college landscape, bringing you the top news from around the nation straight into your headphones.

The main topic of discussion this week was the punishment — or lack thereof — that was handed down to the Tennessee Volunteers football program in the aftermath of an investigation that revealed a litany of recruiting infractions that took place under former head coach Jeremy Pruitt.

Was it enough and how do the Volunteers avoid a postseason ban? Conn and Nettuno trade opinions on the topic in the podcast.

In another segment, the pair discussed the conference moving the media days to Dallas, Texas, next year and the implications that could have with the Texas Longhorns joining the Southeastern Conference. Plus, could this open the door for more tournaments to host their events in the Lone Star State?

The duo wraps it up with some talk about the Pac-12, with a focus on the departures of the USC Trojans and UCLA Bruins to the Big Ten.

You can hear the entire show by clicking on the widget below.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire