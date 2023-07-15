College 12-Pack podcast looks at the Northwestern fallout and more

Northwestern isn’t a USC competitor right now, but it will be in one year when the Trojans join the Big Ten. NU is more of a concern for USC fans than it ever was in the past (except for the 1996 Rose Bowl).

On the latest College 12-Pack podcast, Patrick Conn and Tyler Nettuno talk about the mess at Northwestern. There’s a lot to unpack about the situation. The College 12-Pack is the place to get a fuller national look at this complicated drama.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier in the week, we wrote about the departure of football coach Pat Fitzgerald from Northwestern:

“USC versus Northwestern was not likely to be a top-tier showcase in the Trojans’ first season of Big Ten football, but Pat Fitzgerald has established a reputation as a quality defensive coach. Riley versus Fitzgerald — when USC had the ball — was shaping up as a fascinating contrast of styles and an intriguing 2024 chess match. However, after Northwestern fired Fitzgerald on Monday following investigations into allegiations of hazing and other significant problems within the NU program, Riley doesn’t know who will be coaching the Wildcats in 2024.”

We talked about the Northwestern coaching search here.

The College 12-Pack podcast also offered a preview of the ACC football season. Patrick and Tyler added a separate segment on the recent 2023 MLB draft. There’s a lot to talk about on the new College 12-Pack podcast.

More 1977 Rose Bowl!

WATCH: Anthony Munoz, Charles White explain why they came to USC

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire