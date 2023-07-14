College 12-Pack podcast explores San Diego State and the Big Ten

USC is leaving for the Big Ten next year. This obviously means that the Big Ten is now a much bigger topic of interest to Trojan fans. Yet, while the Men of Troy are leaving the Pac-12, it’s still very interesting to see what will happen to the Pac in the near future. Will San Diego State join? People want to know, within and beyond the walls of the USC campus. It’s all very intriguing.

The College Wire’s new show is here to unpack these topics. The College 12-Pack podcast, co-hosted by Patrick Conn and Tyler Nettuno, dives into the San Diego State realignment drama and the world of Big Ten football. It’s a combination of topics USC fans should find highly interesting. If you’re not that familiar with the Big Ten Conference but want to get up to speed, this show with Patrick and Tyler is just for you.

There’s also a discussion of the Northwestern football situation. We offered one national writer’s list of coaching candidates for the now-open position.

