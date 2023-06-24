College 12-Pack podcast dives into the 2023 college football season
USC versus the SEC. We would love to see the Trojans go up against an SEC team in this season’s College Football Playoff, the last four-team playoff before the move to 12 teams in 2024.
Therefore, USC fans will want to listen to the latest College 12-Pack podcast from Patrick Conn and Tyler Nettuno of College Sports Wire. Patrick and Tyler preview the 2023 SEC football season.
Highlights of the show include these SEC football topics:
— Offensive MVP
— Defensive MVP
— Breakout Performer
— Biggest Question Mark
— Most Under Pressure
— Who needs a winning season most
— Surprise Team
— Dark Horse
— SEC Championship picks
— CFP Teams from the SEC
Texas and Oklahoma aren’t yet part of the SEC — that won’t happen until 2024 — but the SEC is still going to be a very fascinating realm of activity in college football this year.
Real talk: USC won’t be ranked higher than the SEC champion at the end of the regular season, but if the Trojans can finish higher than the second-place SEC team, their chances of making the four-team playoff will be very good.
