The ‘College 12-Pack’ breaks down the NCAA’s ruling against Tennessee, preview the Pac-12

The guys are back with another edition of the “College 12-Pack” podcast, and in this episode, Patrick Conn and Tyler Nettuno finish up their Power Five conference previews by heading out west.

First thing’s first, though, Tyler and Patrick take a brief sojourn into the SEC to discuss the NCAA’s recent ruling against the Tennessee Volunteers and former head football coach Jeremy Pruitt, as well as the news that SEC media days will be moving to Dallas ahead of Oklahoma and Texas joining the league next year.

Then, the guys preview the Pac-12 with preseason superlatives, including potential MVP and breakout stars like Caleb Williams, Bralen Trice and Travis Hunter. They also debate whether the conference will land a team in the College Football Playoff for the first time since 2016.

