College 12-Pack: 2023 SEC superlatives, College World Series update

The College Wire Network released a new podcast, the ‘College 12-Pack’ featuring senior editor Patrick Conn and LSU Wire editor Tyler Nettuno, this week. In the third episode of the fledgling audio show, the two Wires editors once again dove into 12 topics around the college landscape, bringing you the top news from around the nation straight into your headphones.

On Wednesday, the guys returned for the College World Series, which is currently in full swing. They checked in on both brackets ahead of their preview in the SEC for the 2023 college football season.

Among the topics of discussion, this week included who will come out of the SEC West and East as the offensive MVP. For argument’s sake, Patrick represented the West while Tyler went back to his roots as he represented the East for each of the 10 topics.

SEC Preview/Superlatives for the College 12-Pack:

Offensive MVP

Defensive MVP

Breakout Performer

Biggest Question Mark

Most Under Pressure

Who needs a winning season most

Surprise Team

Dark Horse

SEC Championship picks

CFP Teams from the SEC

Follow along as the team breaks it all down. Be sure to drop us a line on your picks as well. You can follow us on Twitter (@College_Wire), Patrick (@PatrickConnCFB), and Tyler (@TylerNettuno).

Check out Episode 3 of the “College 12-Pack” below.

