Colleen Wolfe introduces NFL x Dapper Labs NFT collaboration
Buffalo's Josh Allen tops our QB rankings after accounting for five touchdowns a week ago. Derrick Henry, Tyreek Hill lead RB, WR ranks for Week 4.
Week 4 of the regular 2021 NFL season kicks off Thursday, September 30 with the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday Night Football. See below for the complete 2021 NFL Week 4 schedule including TV channels, start times, and information on how to watch all of this week’s games. Plus, check out the
The 2022 Super Bowl is still months away but this season’s halftime show performance has already been revealed. The NFL and Roc Nation announced that Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar will take the world’s biggest stage and perform at the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show. Super Bowl LVI will
Richard Sherman was recruited to the Bucs by none other than Tom Brady.
A new tell-all book written by ESPN's Seth Wickersham explains why Bill Belichick and the Patriots benched cornerback Malcolm Butler vs. the Eagles in Super Bowl LII.
Tom Brady didn't have much to say about Mac Jones.
NFL Insider Jay Glazer on whether the Philadelphia Eagles are in the mix to acquire Texans star QB DeShaun Watson
Former Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman busted out a great clip from "The Office" to describe what's at stake for Tom Brady and Bill Belichick when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers come to New England on Sunday night.
Nick Bosa was brutally honest when explaining how he played in the 49ers' loss to the Packers.
Katie Nolan, a one-time rising star at ESPN after being lured from Fox Sports, announced today online that she’s leaving the sports network. “I’ve thought about sending this tweet for weeks and I still have no clue how to make it not make you all roll your eyes,” Nolan wrote on Twitter. “Alas: the obvious thing […]
Takk McKinley was touched as he looked around the room and saw Myles Garrett, Jadeveon Clowney and Cleveland's other defensive linemen applauding his return to the Browns after a three-week absence. McKinley spoke Thursday for the first time since coming back from an excused leave during training camp to address personal problems that he's keeping private. The 25-year-old former first-round draft pick, whose promising NFL career has been hindered by injuries and selfish behavior, said he was moved by the strong support he received from the Browns while dealing with his issues.
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick had the perfect reaction to the stories in a tell-all book on the Patriots dynasty written by ESPN's Seth Wickersham.
Patrick Daugherty ranks and evaluates all of Week 4's top running back plays. (Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports)
Cooper Kupp ran what Sean McVay calls the "ocho" route against the Bucs, a move the WR invented himself.
The Los Angeles Rams aren’t returning to St. Louis. But the franchise, which played in the “Gateway to the West” from 1995 to 2015, is a central figure in a lawsuit set for trial in January. If it happens, the trial could require NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and owners to testify as witnesses. Four years […]
Five-star quarterback Arch Manning is the No. 1 player in the Class of 2023. Here are some things to know about the nephew of Peyton Manning.
The Times' Sam Farmer analyzes each matchup and predicts the winners of Week 4 of the 2021 NFL season.
On Sunday, Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reported that the Texans have softened their stance regarding the expectations for a Deshaun Watson trade. On Wednesday, Glazer dropped something far more vague — and far more intriguing — about the situation. “Keep your eyes on this situation,” Glazer tweeted in specific reference to the Texans and [more]
Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin responded to ESPN host Michael Wilbon after Wilbon called Kiffin a clown in a viral rant Tuesday.
The Raiders may have not one, but two of their running backs returning for Monday’s matchup with the Chargers. Per multiple reporters on the Raiders beat, both Josh Jacobs and Jalen Richard are practicing for Las Vegas on Thursday. Head coach Jon Gruden indicated on Monday that he was hopeful Jacobs could return to practice [more]