Colleen Wolfe gives her take on Eagles' 2021 offseason moves
NFL Network's Colleen Wolfe breaks down the Philadelphia Eagles' 2021 offseason moves. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
The Steelers are getting guard Trai Turner for a lot less money than he’s accustomed to making. Turner signed a one-year, $3 million contract with the Steelers, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. After signing a lucrative contract with the Panthers in 2017, Turner made $35 million over the last four years. The Chargers, [more]
Though the Broncos could have selected a quarterback with the ninth overall pick in this year’s draft, they instead elected to pick a corner. Patrick Surtain II was the choice, putting him on a defense that already has veterans Kyle Fuller, Bryce Callahan, and Ronald Darby. The son of a three-time Pro Bowl cornerback of [more]
Why did the Steelers opt for Turner over a decorated longtime starter?
The Steelers have moved on from guard David DeCastro. They’ve done so in a way that prevents him from realizing any additional benefits from the team, if his ankle problem prevents him from playing this year. According to the league’s official transaction report, DeCastro was released with a non-football injury designation. This means that, in [more]
Josh Heupel knows better than most what it takes to be a college QB. Here's what the Tennessee football coach's dismissal of Kaidon Salter tells us.
America is too afraid to send an all-black basketball team to the Olympics, according to an ESPN analyst who lamented the addition of the team’s lone white member.
Aaron Rodgers has a way to sit out in 2021 without having to pay the Green Bay Packers a huge sum of money after all.
J.T. Tuimoloau's June official visit schedule is over a bit earlier than originally expected.
Cincinnati Bengals fans showed off some amazing alternate-helmet concepts for the team.
He has a spot on the 90-man roster. Will quarterback-turned-tight end Tim Tebow make it to the 53-man roster? John Reid of the Florida Times-Union takes a closer look at that question. Tebow, 33 and soon to be 34, will have a hard time winning a roster spot. However, the same man who determines the [more]
Bubba Watson' tee shot on the par-4 second found the fairway. So, too, did his driver head.
Stephen A. Smith believes the Warriors will push for a Ben Simmons trade and "calls already have been made."
"This was not something that only a few people knew about. The entire training staff, a lot of people knew...This was an open secret.”
On Thursday, N.C. State coach Elliott Avent told The News & Observer an illness was going through the team.
The Cleveland Browns have been called a lot of things over the years but "most complete team" is a new one but an exciting one.
The #Chiefs have a surplus of offensive guards, which could make them an intriguing trade partner with the #Steelers after David DeCastro's release.
We're taking a look at the Bears under the most pressure heading into the 2021 season.
What are some of the throwback helmets everyone would like to see in 2022?
Here are three takes on Nebraska's decision to part ways with Bill Moos on Friday. Moos was always open about wanting to finish out his contract so he could get his $1.25 million retention bonus in December of 2022. Many people are asking "why retire now?" It's going to hard to get any straight answers on this, as there will be no press conference with Nebraska's leadership and Moos.
Champ Pederson had been an unofficial member of the Dodgers during Joc's time in L.A., and they gifted him his own World Series Championship ring.