'Collective down day' in 'another knock' to survival - Dyche

[Getty Images]

Sean Dyche told BBC Sport that Everton's performance was "really poor" against Chelsea and "miles off the intent and desire needed to win" a match.

"I thought we were mildly better second half but the first half miles off," said the Everton boss. "A collective down day.

"We had one at Villa when we were collectively looking for a spark. You can't give away soft goals like that.

"They were dancing around us - not just the back five but the young lads in midfield too. They will learn if you don't get tackles in and read the play you will get hurt.

"There were too many errors and too many players way off the mark.

"Six big games left. They have had another knock. We have already agreed that's gone and we have to get on with it."

On discovering the appeal against their further two-point deduction will be heard before the end of the season, Dyche added: "It is a relief to football and not just to us.

"We are all scratching our heads anyway but that would have made it worse."

