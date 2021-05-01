'Collecting checks': Robert Griffin III takes shot Kirk Cousins after Vikings drafted a QB

Robert Griffin III took a shot at his former teammate, Kirk Cousins, after the Minnesota Vikings drafted a quarterback on Day 2 of the NFL draft.

While speaking on a Bleacher Report draft analysis show, Griffin was asked about the Vikings' selection of former Texas A&M passer Kellen Mond with the 66th overall selection, which came in the third round.

"Yeah, I can tell you that No. 8 in Minnesota is not real happy right now," Griffin said. "Because Kellen Mond represents exactly what he doesn't do well. Kellen Mond is the big, physical quarterback. He can run it, throw it all over the field, and I don't think that's something that No. 8 is able to do in Cousins in Minnesota. But, I think that's what the coaching staff and administration is looking for."

“Kellen Mond represents exactly what he doesn’t do well. … Cousins has been collecting checks there in Minnesota for a long time.”@RGiii doesn't think Kirk will be happy with the pick 👀 @brgridiron



Griffin and Cousins were teammates in Washington from 2012-15 after being taken in the same draft class. Griffin was the team's starter, but was eventually benched in favor of Cousins during former coach Jay Gruden's first season.

Cousins originally took Griffin's spot because of several injuries, but he later outplayed Griffin before Washington released Griffin in March 2016. Cousins signed with the Vikings for the start of the 2018 season.

"As you've seen, Cousins has been collecting checks there in Minnesota for a long time, taking them to 8-8, 9-7 seasons," Griffin continued. "If he has a bad start to the year like he did last year, I could see the fans and maybe the organization leaning toward Mond if he comes in and impresses."

It wasn't all about Cousins. Griffin did offer some praise for Mond, who finished his career at Texas A&M as the program's all-time leader in total offense (11,270), passing yards (9,661), passing touchdowns (71), completions (801) and attempts (1,358).

"Mond had a lot of inconsistencies in his game," Griffin said. "And the biggest thing, last year, he actually improved drastically, but some NFL evaluators looking over the course of all the years of his starts at Texas A&M, they're still a little skeptical about him. But I will tell you this: with great determination and great coaching, this is a guy that could be a real riser over the course of his career."

Griffin, who is currently a free agent, played for the Baltimore Ravens last season, making one start when Lamar Jackson was sidelined with COVID-19. Griffin then suffered a hamstring injury in that game, a Week 12 loss against the Steelers, that sidelined him for the rest of the season.

