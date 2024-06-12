Colleagues, coaches, former players offer condolences in the passing of coach Robert Hughes

Coaches, colleagues, former players and many others expressed condolences on Wednesday on the passing of Robert Hughes, who coached two Fort Worth inner city high schools to state championships in boys basketball, both in the segregated and integrated eras, and who won more games than any other basketball coach in the country, died on Tuesday in Fort Worth.

He was 96.

Robert Hughes Jr., son, who played at Texas and UTA and former Fort Worth Dunbar coach:

“He was not only a Hall of Fame coach but he was a Hall of Fame father

It’s comforting to know he is in a better place. He has struggled the last few years. But he fought to the very end.”

NBA veteran and Fort Worth Southwest legend Oliver Miller, who won a national title at Arkansas:

“He was one of them coaches that put fear in you. When they use to introduce and you go over and shake coach hands, he is one of them coaches who give you a quick hand shake and so go on and I gonna whip your butt.

Over the years me and (Dunbar hoops legend) Derek Daniels became really good friends. He was always telling me that man was crazy but he’s one of the guys that all the players respected. They need more Coach Hughes’ these days now. He is one of those coaches that when you come to the gym, you’re gonna sit down. Ain”t gonna be no walking around. Ho hanging with their home boys. You’re gonna go there, sit down, go to the locker room and come out and play. He was one of those coaches that Fort Worth basketball is missing.”

He meant a lot. Dundar was always recognized as one of the top teams. Whenever I tell people I’m from Fort Worth, the first thing they say is are you from Stop Six? Did you play for Dunbar? I said, no I played for Southwest. He had Fort Worth on the national map.

Dunbar legend Derrick Daniels, a four year starter at UH and now a high school coach at Houston King, posted this on Facebook:

“I know that we all have an appointed time but receiving this phone call this morning that you are no longer here with us is heartbreaking. I have followed you from the time that I was in the 3rd grade. I’m hurting !!! You are the reason why I chose the coaching profession. I will honor you for the rest of my life sir . I never had the chance to experience the likes of Martin Luther King, or Malcolm X but I did watch you growing up and always believed that you were my hero .

I learned so much more from you than just basketball / you had so many life lessons that were taught within the game . You were tough , it was hard but I wouldn’t change anything about my experience as a player or a young man during the times I spent with you . I LOVE YOU MAN !!!! AND I WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD LIKE YOU TAUGHT ME TO LEAD !!! NOW TAKE YOUR REST !!! I’ll see you in morning !!!”

North Crowley head coach Tommy Brakel:

“The man was a legend. There is not a whole lot else to say. Everything from the short term successes that he had with his state championships, everything else and the longevity. As coaches, that is what we all strive to be. Being a young coach in Fort Worth, grow up -- he was the standard.”

“Fort Worth basketball, it ran through Robert Hughes and the flying Wildcats. For me, it is the utmost respect for someone you can have for somebody in your profession.”

“He meant a lot to me growing up as a young coach in this profession,” Brakel said. “He was the type of man that you sat back and you watched. And you let it mold you.”

Statement from the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame:

The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame is saddened by the loss of legendary high school basketball coach Robert Hughes. Coach Hughes’ record of success at Fort Worth Dunbar is unparalleled, and he opened doors for Black athletes across Texas. His contributions to basketball will live on in the lives of the young men he coached and at the Naismith Hall of Fame.











