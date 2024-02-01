Late collapse in loss to No. 18 Baylor hurts UCF’s postseason hopes

As UCF guard Darius Johnson spotted teammate Antwann Jones streaking down the right side of the court toward the basket late in the second half, he heaved the ball in his direction. But as it sailed over Jones’ head, Johnson could only clap his hands together and tilt his head in disgust.

It was that type of night for the Knights, who let another double-digit lead slip away late as No. 18 Baylor (15-5, 4-3 Big 12) rallied to pull out a 77-69 win Wednesday night.

For Johnson, it was one of the few miscues by the fifth-year senior, who fell 2 points shy of his career-high 25 points. For UCF (12-8, 3-5 Big 12), however, it was the second straight game in which the team jumped out to a halftime lead, only to watch it dissipate in the second half.

The Knights had a 12-point halftime lead at Cincinnati last Saturday, but poor shooting and foul trouble led to a late collapse and a 68-57 loss to the Bearcats.

Late-game collapses are a disturbing trend for UCF, which faces a crucial two-week stretch with games against ranked Big 12 foes in No. 23 Oklahoma (Saturday), at No. 15 Texas Tech (Feb. 10), and No. 22 BYU (Feb. 13).

The Knights were without two starters as fifth-year guard Shemarri Allen and fifth-year forward C.J. Walker missed their second straight game with injuries. That’s led to more minutes for role players like Jones and forwards Marchelus Avery and Thierno Sylla.

“We have to get better at ending the game and executing with guys who hadn’t been in those positions this year,” said coach Johnny Dawkins. “We have guys that are in there now that haven’t been in those situations. They’ve been in the game and played in the first and second half, but they haven’t been there coming down the stretch.”

It’s a disappointing result considering how UCF played in the first half, connecting on 58% of its shots, including 8 of 13 on 3-pointers as the Knights built a 10-point lead six minutes into the game. Dawkins’ team held the lead for more than 30 minutes before the Bears could seize control with 6:27 left in the game.

Johnson led three Knights in double figures and tied a career-high with 10 assists before fouling out with 25 seconds left. Forward Jaylin Sellers had 14 points and Avery added 16.

Sellers was frustrated by UCF’s inability to put together a complete game.

“We’ve got to be able to close out games regardless of who we are playing,” said the junior guard.

“It’s hard to win in the Big 12,” said Baylor coach Scott Drew. “They’re [UCF] having a big impact in the Big 12 and that’s why we’re the best conference in the country is because everybody is contributing.”

Baylor had four players in double figures, led by guard Langston Love, who scored 24 points.

The loss drops UCF to two games under .500 in conference play, hurting the team’s chances at an NCAA Tournament bid. ESPN’s Joe Lunardi has nine Big 12 teams projected to make the tournament in his latest Bracketology prediction,ns with Cincinnati on the bubble. The Knights are not among those in the mix at the moment.

UCF won’t have much time to wallow in their current situation with Oklahoma coming to Addition Financial Arena on Saturday (4 p.m., ESPN+). If the Knights are hoping to turn around their season, they will need to bounce back quickly against the Sooners.

“For us to stay in this [Big 12] race and keep competing, we need to win and especially protect our home court,” said Dawkins. “We lost this game and now we have to figure out a way to beat another ranked opponent. We know that none of them [games] are going to be easy.”

Added Sellers: “It’s a big game. We lost at home today so we don’t want to lose two in a row and definitely not three in a row.”

