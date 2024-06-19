Collaboration between Juventus and Pink Bari continues

"We enthusiastically renew this collaboration agreement for another two years, with the aim of implementing even more activities. It is an important partnership for us, because it allows us to get to know the reality of Puglia and the whole of southern Italy better, and at the same time we can share our skills on the field with the Pink Bari coaches. It will also be possible for the young Pink athletes to experience a day in Turin, trained by our coaches."

With these words, Carola Coppo, Head of Women Academy, spoke in Bari at the press conference announcing the renewal - for another two seasons - of the partnership between Juventus and Pink Bari. A collaboration born in November 2022 with the aim of merging the historical heritage of the Apulian club with the cutting-edge objectives of the 'Juventus Method'. An agreement that includes first and foremost the sharing of the methodologies of the Juventus 'Next Gen' model, but also the training of the coaches themselves. The method encompasses both the teaching and development of football skills and the educational training, thus leading the girls to become young women, starting from the introduction to the game up to maturity, not only physical.

The president of the Apulian club, Alessandra Signorile, said, "The renewal of the technical agreement with Juventus will allow us to continue our path of growth and to work with the aim of training our female players. Sara Gama is proof that women's football can grow."

Also present at the press conference was the Juventus captain herself, who wanted to emphasise the importance of training at youth level for the development of the Italian women's football movement. "We have made many steps forward in women's football, but there is still a lot to be done. We must above all work with the base, which are the girls. For me it is a pleasure to be here, this is a club that allows them to have a space where they can express their passion and continue to grow."

The Juventus Women's number 3 will also take part in the Open Day organised by the Apulian club for athletes aged 5 to 19 on Wednesday, 19 June.