Colin, Youngberg of College Heights Sign to Compete at the Next Level

JOPLIN, MO – Maddy Colin and Brayden Youngberg of College Heights both signed to compete at the next level on Friday afternoon.

Colin, a multi-sport athlete for the Cougars will continue her volleyball career at Ozark Christian. Colin holds the school record for career assists with 2,202, and was named conference player of the year.

The senior described the importance of building relationships through playing sports, and how continuing her career will allow her to build even more.

“A lot of my best friendships come from the people I played sports with,” Colin said.

“Being able to step into a new part of life, where I’ll get to make new relationships is really exciting.”

Youngberg will continue his soccer career at Central Methodist University. A captain on the district championship soccer team, Youngberg will bring his talents Fayette, Missouri to play for the Eagles.

Youngberg said his chance to play the sport he’s loved for many years at the collegiate level is an achievement of a lifetime.

“I’ve always wanted to play college soccer,” Youngberg said.

“I’ve been striving to play the sport at the collegiate level for many years. Having my friends, classmates, and family behind my back is just a wonderful comfort. They’ve all helped push me forward to this achievement.”

At college, Colin said she will be majoring in counseling to pursue a career in helping children. Youngberg said he wants to major in biology with hopes to become a dentist or orthodontist.

