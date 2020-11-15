Colin Thompson's first NFL touch goes for a TD
Carolina Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater completes a 7-yard touchdown pass to tight end Colin Thompson. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL.com
Tiger Woods just had the worst hole of his career at the 12th at Augusta.
Former Los Angeles Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda has been hospitalized in Orange County and is in intensive care, the Dodgers announced Sunday. “Los Angeles Dodgers Hall of Fame great Tommy Lasorda has been hospitalized in Orange County,” the team said in a statement on Twitter. “Lasorda, 93, was admitted and he is in intensive care, resting […]
The Michigan Wolverines fell to 1-3 following a 49-11 defeat to the Wisconsin Badgers on Saturday in college football.
Say what you want about Aaron Rodgers, but you cannot deny his arm talent
The Lakers are close to finalizing a deal to trade guard Danny Green and the No. 28 overall draft pick for Oklahoma City guard Dennis Schröder.
Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck called a timeout with 19 seconds left in a 35-0 game. So the Iowa coach called three in return.
James Corrigan's verdict: Dustin Johnson has Green Jacket in sights after bogeyless brilliance Bryson DeChambeau blames mediocre showing on 'dizzy spells' Why modern golf swings are more varied and unorthodox Full leaderboard
Michigan football turned the offense over to quarterback Cade McNamara.
Free-agent running back Mark Walton, who last played for the Dolphins on November 3, 2019, won’t play for anyone for the rest of the 2020 season. On Friday, the league suspended Walton for the next eight weeks. A fourth-round pick of the Bengals in 2018, Walton was arrested three times in the 2019 offseason. The [more]
Four of the top five teams didn't play on Saturday. Only Notre Dame did and the Irish won easily.
Unbeaten Terence Crawford won his first fight of 2020 on Saturday by defending his World Boxing Organization welterweight title with a stunning fourth-round knockout of Kell Brook in Las Vegas.
What moves will the Wizards and the rest of the NBA make?
The referee's decision was "an absolute disgrace," an angry Bob Arum said after Andrew Moloney was deemed to have headbutted his opponent.
Tom Brady and the Buccaneers spent five hours on their plane waiting to take off for their flight to Charlotte on Saturday night.
Rece Davis and Kirk Herbstreit attempt to diagnose Michigan's problems, and discuss Jim Harbaugh's tenure as well.
The Michigan-based fighter has ended his first two UFC fights in under 30 seconds.
Masters 2020 final round: live updates and leaderboard latest Masters 2020 leaderboard and latest scores from Augusta going into the final round Tee-off times in the final round of The Masters, Augusta National, United States on Sunday November 15 (all times GMT): USA unless stated, (a) denotes amateurs. Starting from the first hole 12.50 Matt Wallace, Adam Scott, Lee Westwood 13.01 Danny Willett, Billy Horschel, Marc Leishman 13.12 Tiger Woods, Scottie Scheffler, Shane Lowry 13.23 C.T. Pan, Webb Simpson, Xander Schauffele 13.34 Cameron Champ, Corey Conners, Paul Casey 13.45 Hideki Matsuyama, Patrick Cantlay, Kevin Na 13.56 Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka, Tommy Fleetwood 14.07 Sebastian Munoz, Patrick Reed, Jon Rahm 14.18 Cameron Smith, Dylan Frittelli, Justin Thomas, 14.29 Dustin Johnson, Sungjae Im, Abraham Ancer Starting from the 10th Hole 12.50 Louis Oosthuizen, Justin Rose, Nick Taylor 13.01 Bryson DeChambeau, Charl Schwartzel, Bernhard Langer 13.12 Si Woo Kim, Shugo Imahira, Bubba Watson 13.23 Andy Ogletree (a), Ian Poulter, Mike Weir 13.34 Collin Morikawa, Charles Howell III, Jazz Janewattananond 13.45 Rickie Fowler, Chez Reavie, Sung Kang 13.56 Tony Finau, a-John Augenstein, Christiaan Bezuidenhout 14.07 Victor Perez, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Zach Johnson 14.18 Jordan Spieth, Phil Mickelson, Rafael Cabrera Bello 14.29 Jimmy Walker, Brandt Snedeker, Bernd Wiesberger
The 2020-21 NBA season is fast approaching. Keep up with the latest.
Red Sox manager Alex Cora shared his thoughts on the Marlins hiring Kim Ng as the MLB's first female general manager.
Former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos, following his UFC Vegas 14 victory over Paul Felder, called out fellow former titleholder Conor McGregor. It was dos Anjos's first fight back at lightweight after fighting for the past three-plus years at welterweight. He made the argument that after the win over Felder, he and McGregor were the only top lightweights that were qualified to fill the vacancy of UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, who recently announced his retirement. “I think I wanna face whoever is on the line for that belt. At 36 years old, tonight was my 30th UFC appearance. If Khabib is really retired, it will leave the division wide open. If you look at the division, me and Conor, we are the only champions in that division. I think if the championship is open, me and Conor is the fight to make.” Following dos Anjos's comments, McGregor said he was in. https://twitter.com/TheNotoriousMMA/status/1327809253596418048?s=20 McGregor is already set to face Dustin Poirier in the UFC 257 main event on Jan. 23, 2021, and he sounds committed to making that fight happen. A short time after his first tweet, McGregor clarified that and said he would still be down to fight dos Anjos after Poirier. https://twitter.com/TheNotoriousMMA/status/1327811985946370048?s=20 TRENDING > UFC Vegas 14 results: Rafael dos Anjos calls for Conor McGregor title fight following baffling split decision win Rafael dos Anjos and Conor McGregor were scheduled to fight several years ago dos Anjos and McGregor had been slated to fight once before, which is reflected in the photos of McGregor's second tweet. At that time, dos Anjos held the lightweight belt and was set to make the second defense of it opposite McGregor at UFC 196 on March 5, 2016. Following some intense press in the lead-up, dos Anjos was forced to bow out of the fight after breaking his foot during training for the bout. McGregor went on to headline the UFC 196 fight card in a welterweight bout opposite Nate Diaz. He lost. Diaz submitted McGregor in the second round. Related video > Rafael dos Anjos explains Conor McGregor callout (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)