Colin Smith feared to have 'significant Achilles injury': What it means for Vanderbilt basketball

Vanderbilt basketball forward Colin Smith is feared to have suffered a "significant Achilles injury" during Saturday's game against Texas Tech, coach Jerry Stackhouse said on the postgame radio show.

Smith left the game less than five minutes in after going down with a non-contact injury under the basket and did not return. The Commodores lost, 76-54, to the Red Raiders at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

Smith, who previously missed three games with a concussion, was averaging 8.3 points and 7.5 rebounds per game.

"The early signs, it looked like, ain't got complete confirmation yet but it looks like it's a significant Achilles injury," Stackhouse said.

If it is indeed a torn Achilles for Smith, the injury would end his season. Under Stackhouse, Vanderbilt has had a string of serious injuries. In January 2020, Aaron Nesmith suffered a foot injury that cost him the rest of the season. A year later, in January 2021, then-freshman Tyrin Lawrence tore his ACL. In 2021-22, both Liam Robbins and Rodney Chatman missed significant time and Robbins and Lee Dort both dealt with foot issues in 2022-23.

How Smith's injury impacts Commodores

When Smith was injured, he was replaced by Tasos Kamateros. Although Kamateros has spent more time playing center this season, he could also work as a stretch-4 due to his 3-point shooting ability. But at either position, he is limited defensively. Against the Red Raiders, he played just four minutes and didn't attempt a shot.

Freshman Malik Presley could also see more time. He scored three points with five rebounds and three steals in 20 minutes.

Though he doesn't play Smith's position of power forward, the injury could also open more time for sharpshooting freshman Jason Rivera-Torres. Rivera-Torres scored seven points in 12 minutes and is 11-for-26 on 3-pointers this season. When Smith missed time earlier in the season, his spot in the starting lineup went to freshman Carter Lang, who provides strong rebounding ability but without Smith's offensive skills. For a lineup with Lang and Ven-Allen Lubin together to work, Lubin will have to become more confident in his ability to shoot 3-point shots.

MORE ON THE GAME Vanderbilt basketball suffers biggest blowout of season to Texas Tech

If Vanderbilt does have to go without Smith for the rest of the season, it would be a tough blow to the team's depth at power forward, already one of its weakest positions. Smith's combination of shooting ability and rebounding skills aren't matched on the rest of the roster.

Amid several early losses, Stackhouse said part of the reason was not having his full intended starting lineup. Now, that may be a reality for the remainder of the season.

Aria Gerson covers Vanderbilt athletics for The Tennessean. Contact her at agerson@gannett.com or on Twitter @aria_gerson.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Vanderbilt basketball's Colin Smith may have 'significant Achilles injury'