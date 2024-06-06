Colin Poche and Taylor Walls nearing return to Rays

MIAMI — Left-handed reliever Colin Poche and infielder Taylor Walls are nearing returns from the injured list, with the possibility both could be back with the Rays this weekend.

Poche, out since April with back tightness, looked good Tuesday in his second rehab outing for Triple-A Durham. Manager Kevin Cash said the team considers him just about ready but will have him make a third and likely final rehab outing on Thursday.

“(Poche) said he felt pretty good, didn’t feel any issues with the back, the breaking ball was good, (velocity) is getting up to where it normally is,” Cash said Wednesday afternoon. “So we’ll have some conversations … on what his next plan is.”

Walls, completing rehab from October right hip surgery, went 1-for-4 Wednesday in his fifth rehab game for Durham. The Rays plan to evaluate his status during Thursday’s off day.

Their interest is more in his movement and explosiveness on defense than in what he does at the plate. Of note, Walls has played only shortstop during his rehab assignment.

The moves could end up being related. The Rays will need to drop a pitcher and a position player to make room on the 26-man roster, but also create one space on the 40-man as Walls has been on the 60-day injured list.

Another factor is that Richard Lovelady, acquired from the Cubs in mid-May to fill the void created by Poche’s absence, is out of options and can’t be sent to the minors.

Starry-eyed

The first phase of online voting for the All-Star Game started Wednesday (mlb.com/vote, team sites and MLB apps) and runs through June 27. Another election among the top finishers will start June 30 to decide the starters.

The Rays on the ballot, chosen by team officials, included a bit of a surprise, with Richie Palacios joining Josh Lowe and Randy Arozarena in the outfield and Jose Siri left off.

The rest were Yandy Diaz (first base), Brandon Lowe (second), Isaac Paredes (third), Jose Caballero (shortstop), Ben Rortvedt (catcher) and Harold Ramirez (designated hitter).

Paredes, hitting .298 and leading the Rays with 10 homers and 37 RBIs, seems their top candidate.

The pitchers and reserves are chosen via a combination of voting by players and selections by MLB.

“I think it would be really cool if I were able to get those votes to get to the game,” Paredes said via team interpreter Manny Navarro

Sterner optioned to Triple A

To make room for Zach Eflin’s return from the injured list, the Rays sent down Justin Sterner, the 27-year-old who got an unexpected call-up last week and made two solid relief outings.

“He did a nice job,” Cash said. “I said that to him (Tuesday) sending him down. ... He did a nice job of throwing strikes. You always wonder when that first opportunity comes, how are they going to be able to handle the anxiety and how amped up they can get. And I thought he did a really good job.”

Miscellany

Actors Martin Lawrence and Will Smith were on the field pregame, including handling first-pitch duties, to promote their new “Bad Boys” movie. ... The Rays have won 23 of their last 26 games against the Marlins. ... Brandon Lowe has 319 RBIs, moving past Kevin Kiermaier (316) for eighth on the franchise’s all-time list. ... For the weekend (plus Monday) rematch with the Orioles, the Rays will start, in order: Aaron Civale, Taj Bradley, Zack Littell and Ryan Pepiot. The O’s plans are not yet set, given some uncertainty over the status/availability of Kyle Bradish, who the Rays chased in the third inning on Saturday.

• • •

