All eyes were on Colin Kaepernick as he threw a long pass to a wide receiver during his highly-anticipated workout in front of a handful of NFL team representatives.

And he got a job from it. Not Kap, but the wide receiver who caught the throw -- Jordan Veasy.

This Colin Kaepernick deep ball during his workout was beautiful. pic.twitter.com/HOZnclngZZ — Erick Fernandez (@ErickFernandez) November 16, 2019

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"It helped," Veasy, who was just signed by Washington's practice squad, told The Washington Post. "That's one of the reasons I wanted to be a part of it. Just being a part of the history of it, and I knew it was going to help me."

The two were well acquainted prior to the workout. They had taken a class about black representation in popular culture together a few years earlier at Cal. The Post reported Veasy was playing football for the school while Kap, a member of the 49ers at the time, was auditing the class.

Veasy made the first move and reached out to Kaepernick's agent when it became known the workout would take place in Atlanta.

The wide receiver had been looking for a way back to the league after he was released by the Buffalo Bills' practice squad a few weeks prior.

He was in ready shape running routes in nearby Gadsden, Ala. -- a two-hour drive from Atlanta. But called the workout an intense event.

[RELATED: Kap calls out NFL, Goodell after workout]

His story was all about timing. He said he was working out anyway and might as well have worked out in front of scouts. And it worked.

"It was surreal," he said.

Story continues

Colin Kaepernick's wide receiver during workout signs with Washington originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area