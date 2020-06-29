Colin Kaepernick's story to be told in 6-part Netflix series produced by Ava DuVernay

Netflix is currently working on a 6-part series focused on former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, the streaming service announced in a release on Monday.

The series, entitled "Colin in Black and White," will focus on Kaepernick's teenage years and how that time helped shape his world views in today's society. Kaepernick will appear as a narrator for this scripted series, which will be produced by noted director Ava DuVernay.

"Too often we see race and Black stories portrayed through a white lens," Kaepernick said in a statement. "We seek to give new perspective to the differing realities that Black people face. We explore the racial conflicts I faced as an adopted Black man in a white community during my high school years."

The 32-year-old Kaepernick, who's last NFL appearance came at the end of the 2016 season, made headlines when he took a knee during the national anthem before games. He has remained outspoken about issues like police brutality and racial inequality despite being out of the league.

Kaepernick will also serve as an executive producer for the series, which will detail his experiences being a Black child in Northern California adopted into a white family. No release date has been set.

"With his act of protest, Colin Kaepernick ignited a national conversation about race and justice with far-reaching consequences for football, culture and for him, personally," DuVernay said in a release. "Colin's story has much to say about identity, sports and the enduring spirit of protest and resilience."





