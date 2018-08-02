Colin Kaepernick's name was edited out of a song in 'Madden 19,' and his girlfriend wants to know why

Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick had his name removed from the lyrics of a song on “Madden 19,” a glaring omission as the ex-49er continues his legal battle against the NFL.

Twitter user “Mr. Changing Lives” caught the edit, and Kaepernick’s girlfriend, Nessa Diab, publicly pondered why it happened.

Oh!!!!! @EAMaddenNFL who told you to edit Colin’s name out???? @nfl ? @NFLPA Curious minds want to know 👁 Thanks Jean for the info!!! If you guys see more shady stuff send it over. https://t.co/EIBQbaQ5SA — NESSA (@nessnitty) August 2, 2018





Kaepernick’s name is omitted from Big Sean’s verse

The song, “Big Bank” by YG featuring 2 Chainz, Big Sean and Nicki Minaj, is one of several songs featured on “Madden 19.” In the song, Big Sean raps the following lyrics:

Feed me to the wolves now I lead the pack and s***

You boys all cap, I’m more Colin Kaepernick

In these words, Big Sean expresses his admiration for Kaepernick as someone who is focused on being true to himself instead of playing up his accomplishments, as explained by genius.com. Furthermore, Kaepernick connects back to the previous line. He led the Nevada Wolf Pack as the starting quarterback from 2007-2010. He holds program records for both passing touchdowns and rushing touchdowns.

ProFootballTalk confirmed that Kaepernick’s name was omitted in an advance copy of the game, just as all the other words deemed too profane for a game rated “E” for everyone.

Kaepernick has a collusion case against the NFL

Kaepernick, 30, believes that several members of the NFL, including commissioner Roger Goodell and various team owners, colluded against him as he tried to find a team willing to sign him. Kaepernick did not play at all in 2017 as he continued to battle against the league. The NFL wants the case closed, but its recent policy of making players stand for the anthem (since delayed) could provide Kaepernick with more ammunition to prove that he was indeed colluded against.

Regardless, it’s strange for EA Sports to remove his name from the song as if it’s some sort of expletive. If his name was going to be an issue, developers simply could have chosen a different song. The game officially releases to the public on August 10.

EA Sports did not immediately respond to an email from Yahoo Sports.

