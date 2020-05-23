Colin Kaepernick's girlfriend Nessa Diab blasts NFL for listing quarterback as 'retired'

Colin Kaepernick’s girlfriend, Nessa Diab, chastised the NFL on Friday for listing the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback as “retired” on the league’s official website.

Diab also tagged commissioner Roger Goodell and the NFLPA on Twitter for “lying” about Kaepernick’s status.

The @NFL @nflcommish @NFLPA lying on their NFL website claiming @Kaepernick7 “retired.” Colin did NOT retire. You cowards blackballed him bc he peacefully protested against police brutality. He’s a Superbowl QB & should be playing bc his stats show that. https://t.co/UmyD5VhYwP pic.twitter.com/eUJ7LMmaiR — NESSA (@nessnitty) May 22, 2020

The league’s website changed the “retired” tag to “UFA,” undrafted free agent, later Friday.

Three seasons since Colin Kaepernick played in NFL

Kaepernick hasn’t played in the NFL since 2016 when he was 29 years old. He completed 59.2 percent of his passes that season for the 49ers, tallying 2,241 yards with 16 touchdowns and four interceptions in 12 games. He quarterbacked the 49ers to the Super Bowl after the 2012 season, where they lost to the Baltimore Ravens, 34-31.

Kaepernick hasn’t been able to find a job since opting for free agency in 2016 as attention around the quarterback shifted from his football status to his protests against social injustice and police brutality.

Grievance, settlement

Kaepernick filed and later settled a grievance against the NFL, accusing teams of colluding to keep him out of the league as political pressure mounted from as high as President Donald Trump’s White House against his protests.

He remained without an NFL job after the settlement and held a private workout for NFL teams last fall in Atlanta. No teams signed Kaepernick to a deal as the league came under fire while notable NFL failures like Nathan Peterman and Blaine Gabbert continued to find employment.

Kaepernick remains without a job but has not announced his retirement.

