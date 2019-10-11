It has been 1,021 days since we last saw Colin Kaepernick compete in an NFL game.

December 24, 2016 -- the day in question -- the then-49ers quarterback compiled 281 total yards and led San Francisco to a 22-21 win over the Los Angeles Rams.

Since then, despite a whole lot of media scrutiny, Kaepernick hasn't even been offered a contract by a team since opting out of his 49ers deal in March 2017.

Kaepernick's representatives decided to set the record straight on Thursday with a statement containing a series of facts.

Colin Kaepernick's representatives released statements today to clear up some facts surrounding their client: pic.twitter.com/Wo86KTkKDM — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 10, 2019

Among many facts provided in the release, it indicates that the Seattle Seahawks are the only team to have even brought in Kaepernick for a visit over the past three years. Pete Carroll told reporters in 2017 following the visit that the Nevada alum is "a starter in this league," yet the team chose not to sign him.

The statement also points out that former 49ers' safety Eric Reid, who joined Kaepernick in his original protest of kneeling during the national anthem and in filing a grievance against the NFL, has been continually employed by the Carolina Panthers since filing his grievance. This was cited by many as the reported reason Kaepernick remains without a team.

However you feel about the quarterback and his off-the-field beliefs, Kaepernick did lead the 49ers to a Super Bowl appearance in 2013 and remains the only QB in NFL history to throw for 200 yards and rush for 100 yards in an NFL playoff game.

Colin Kaepernick's agents give statement on NFL teams' lack of contact originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area