Colin Kaepernick's 49ers exit to be featured in new Disney docuseries

What exactly happened during Colin Kaepernick's final season with the 49ers when he began kneeling during the national anthem as a peaceful protest against racial and social injustices? We're about to find out.

Kaepernick still is looking for a new home in the NFL, but he does have a new team in the Walt Disney Company.

Kaepernick will share what he has done over the past five years in an exclusive docuseries produced by ESPN Films, including his 2016 season with the 49ers and exit from the team. The project is the first in development between Disney and Kaepernick's production arm, Ra Vision Media. No release date has been announced.

"I am excited to announce this historic partnership with Disney across all of its platforms to elevate Black and Brown directors, creators, storytellers, and producers, and to inspire the youth with compelling and authentic perspectives," Kaepernick said in a statement, via ESPN. "I look forward to sharing the docuseries on my life story, in addition to many other culturally impactful projects we are developing."

Kaepernick, 32, first sat then took a knee during the national anthem in the 2016 preseason. He continued to do so throughout the regular season as well. The quarterback then opted out of his contract on March 3, 2017, when newly hired general manager John Lynch told Kaepernick they planned to release him if he didn't do so.

"There was a great understanding and I think we both agreed that under the current construct it wasn't going to work out," Lynch said at the time. "But we said let's not close the door.

"As he hits free agency that's something that we'll keep our eyes open, and we want him to keep us in mind as well. So it's something that we left that door open in a very real and positive way."

Despite scoring 18 total touchdowns in 11 starts -- 16 passing and two rushing -- in the 2016 season, Kaepernick hasn't signed with a team since he left the 49ers.

The former dual-threat star has said he still wants to play, and we're about to get a closer look at what happened during his final season as a 49er.

