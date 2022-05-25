Colin Kaepernick working out for the Las Vegas Raiders

Quarterback Colin Kaepernick is scheduled to work out for the Las Vegas Raiders this week. ESPN’s Adam Schefter broke the news on Wednesday afternoon:

Colin Kaepernick, who last played football in 2016, the same year he started kneeling during the national anthem to protest racial injustice, is scheduled to work out this week for the Las Vegas Raiders, league sources told ESPN. More on NFL Live now. pic.twitter.com/zAuWybhILx — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 25, 2022

Kaepernick last played during the 2016 season, when he started 11 games for the San Francisco 49ers. San Francisco lost ten of those games, but Kaepernick completed 59.2% of his passes for 2,241 yards and 16 touchdowns, against just four interceptions. He started six playoff games during his time with the 49ers, helping the organization win four of those six games.

Kaepernick started Super Bowl XLVII against the Baltimore Ravens, and threw for 302 yards and a touchdown in the 34-31 loss.

The quarterback became the focus of national attention due to his practice of kneeling during the national anthem to protect fatal police shootings. Kaepernick initially had decided to sit during the playing of “The Star-Spangled Banner,” but after meeting with former NFL player and military veteran Nate Boyer, Kaepernick started to kneel as a means of showing respect while trying to bring attention to his cause.