Colin Kaepernick wins summary judgment case vs. NFL keeping grievance alive

An arbitrator ruled that Colin Kaepernick’s grievance case can proceed after the NFL requested a summary judgement. (AP)

In what is the most tangible victory thus far for Colin Kaepernick and his legal team, the arbitrator overseeing his collusion case has denied the NFL’s dismissal attempt.

The decision comes in the wake of a summary judgement hearing in which the NFL argued Kaepernick’s attorneys did not have the evidence to meet an appropriate standard proving a collusive effort to keep the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback out of the league.

Both sides filed arguments that included giving arbitrator Stephen Burbank the evidence each had produced in discovery. Those arguments led Burbank to determine the case should move forward, a clear loss for the NFL.

Burbank’s decision suggests there is enough merit in the arguments and evidence produced by Kaepernick’s legal team to warrant a trial on the facts of the case.

The NFL requested a summary judgement ruling from Burbank earlier this summer, saying that Kaepernick’s legal team hadn’t reached the standard to prove that the league and its owners colluded to keep Kaepernick out of pro football.

Since he opted out of his contract in March 2017 with the San Francisco 49ers, Kapernick hasn’t landed with a team, sitting out all of last season.

Is Kaepernick winning his collusion case?

Burbank’s decision doesn’t guarantee a Kaepernick victory.

It merely means that in their first real head-to-head battle in front of the arbitrator, Kaepernick’s legal team overcame the NFL’s attempt to kill the collision case. Whether or not it has tipped the scales into Kaepernick’s favor overall remains to be seen. But it’s worth noting Burbank is the arbitrator who will ultimately hear and rule on the case.

It stands to reason that if Burbank sided with Kaepernick’s attorneys on whether the evidence had enough traction to move forward, he must see something compelling within the evidence and arguments produced by Kaepernick’s team. Had he not, summary judgement would have gone in favor of the NFL and Burbank would have granted what the league wanted: an outright dismissal.

What is important now – and what is still unknown – is what Burbank does in the wake of this decision. According to sources familiar with the collusion case, Kaepernick’s legal team would like to reopen the discovery and deposition portion of the case. Meanwhile, the NFL has opposed that in recent months.

Now Burbank must decide whether Kaepernick’s attorneys can once again begin seeking documents, digital evidence or additional depositions. Sources have told Yahoo Sports that Kaepernick’s legal team is expected to again pursue those avenues to continue gathering evidence.

