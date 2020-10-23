Colin Kaepernick to be inducted into the Nevada Athletics Hall of Fame

Before leading the San Francisco 49ers to the Super Bowl, Colin Kaepernick helmed the best Nevada football team in recent history. The 2010 Wolf Pack went 13-1, finishing the season ranked 11th in the AP poll and 13th in the coaches poll.

Kaepernick was a major part of that, throwing for 3,022 yards, 21 touchdowns and eight interceptions and rushing for 1,206 yards and 20 touchdowns. Because of that, Kaepernick will be one of the three members of that team to be inducted into the Nevada Athletics Hall of Fame.

The university made that announcement Friday, saying Kaepernick, defensive end Dontay Moch and running back Vai Taua will be part of the 2020 class.

“Former quarterback Colin Kaepernick, running back and defensive end Dontay Moch starred for Nevada's best team in school history and their names are etched throughout the Wolf Pack record books. Kaepernick and Moch both earned WAC Player of the Year awards and Taua is the second all-time leading rusher in school history,” the school’s statement read.

That trio will be joined by former Wolf Pack basketball players Luke Babbitt, Dellena Criner and Armon Johnson.

Nevada typically hosts an induction dinner for athletes who enter the Nevada Athletics Hall of Fame, but the university will postpone that event due to COVID-19. They plan to hold that dinner once it’s safe to do so.

Nevada quarterback Colin Kaepernick is hoisted by teammates and fans after beating Boston College during the Fight Hunger Bowl on Jan. 9, 2011, to cap a 13-1 season. Kaepernick will be inducted into the Nevada Athletics Hall of Fame. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) More

Colin Kaepernick put up excellent numbers at Nevada

Kaepernick was a four-year starter at Nevada, where he excelled as a dual threat. He threw for 19 touchdowns and three interceptions in his first season and ran for 593 yards and six scores. During his second season, Kaepernick exploded as a runner. He averaged more than 1,100 yards on the ground in his final three years at Nevada and scored 53 rushing touchdowns over that period. He ended his four-year career as a passer with an 82-24 touchdown-to-interception ratio.

Those stats were enough for the 49ers to select Kaepernick in the second round (36th overall) of the 2011 NFL draft.

He took over for Alex Smith during the 2012 season and led the 49ers to the Super Bowl, where they lost to the Baltimore Ravens 34-31. Kaepernick led the 49ers back to the playoffs in 2013, losing to the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC championship game.

Kaepernick hasn’t played in the NFL since the 2016 season, when he took a knee that season to protest racial injustice and police brutality in the United States.

More from Yahoo Sports: