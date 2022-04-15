Colin Kaepernick became a best-selling children’s author this week as his book, “I Color Myself Different,” debuted in the top 100 of USA Today’s best-seller list. Kaepernick surely would rather have a chance to work in his other job.

The quarterback last played in the NFL in 2016, when he began kneeling during the national anthem. The Seahawks brought him in for a visit five years ago, which is as close as he’s ever gotten to a return.

But Kaepernick has not given up, continuing to work on his craft while hoping for an opportunity.

This week, he is in Weston, Florida, working at the House of Athlete. Free agent receiver Jarvis Landry, Browns receiver Jakeem Grant and Browns tight end David Njoku are among those catching passes from Kaepernick.

Former NFL players Brandon Marshall, Chad Ochocinco and Michael Vick are in photos and videos from the facility.

Kaepernick threw for NFL scouts during halftime of Michigan’s spring game two weeks ago. It was the second time the former NFL quarterback has gotten in front of NFL scouts since becoming a free agent in 2017.

Kaepernick said following the UM workout that he “absolutely” can still play and would accept a job as a backup.

Colin Kaepernick throwing to Jarvis Landry, others during workouts in Florida originally appeared on Pro Football Talk