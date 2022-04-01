Colin Kaepernick will throw during halftime of Michigan’s spring game

Free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick will serve as the honorary captain for Michigan’s Maize and Bue spring game Saturday. His former NFL coach, UM coach Jim Harbaugh, is doing whatever he can to help Kaepernick get a chance to play in the league again.

To that end, Kaepernick will participate in a throwing exhibition at halftime of the spring game, Angelique Chengelis of the Detroit News reports. The throwing session will be sponsored by a UM student group, Wolverines Against Racism.

Kaepernick will throw to NFL free agent receivers.

Harbaugh was the 49ers’ head coach when they drafted him in 2011, and after Harbaugh benched Alex Smith for Kaepernick in 2012, the 49ers went to the Super Bowl.

He hasn’t played in the NFL since 2016, when he began kneeling during the national anthem.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll has had at least one conversation with Kaepernick this offseason, but those talks have not progressed any further Carroll said this week.

Kaepernick likely has played his final NFL game, but it’s not for a lack of trying.

