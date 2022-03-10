Colin Kaepernick still working out in hopes of landing NFL job

Former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick hasn’t played in the NFL since 2016, but he hasn’t given up hope of landing a job. Kaepernick on Thursday posted a video on Twitter of himself going through a QB workout with the caption “Still working.” ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Kaepernick is staying in shape and still eyeing a job in the NFL.

With less than a week to go until free agency begins it makes sense that Kaepernick would put out an alert now that he’s still working toward getting back into the league. There are several teams still looking for quarterbacks and a fairly thin free agent market at that spot. Not to mention what’s believed to be a relatively weak QB class in this year’s draft.

It seems like the ship has sailed on Kaepernick ever playing in the NFL again, but if there was ever a time for him to get back in, this offseason seems as good as any.

Kaepernick, 34, was a second-round pick of the 49ers in 2011. His final season was in 2016 when he made national headlines by kneeling to protest police brutality during the national anthem. Over his six seasons he went 28-30 in 58 starts with a 59.8 percent completion rate, 72 touchdowns and 30 interceptions. Kaepernick twice led the 49ers to the playoffs with one Super Bowl appearance and another trip to the NFC championship game.

List