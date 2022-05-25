Colin Kaepernick slated to work out for Raiders this week

Alyssa Barbieri
·1 min read
Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick is scheduled to work out for the Las Vegas Raiders this week, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The workout will happen on Wednesday, added NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Kaepernick hasn’t played in the NFL since 2016, which was the same year that he started kneeling during the national anthem to protest racial injustice.

As far as Las Vegas’ quarterback situation goes, there’s no question that Derek Carr is the starter with Jarrett Stidham, who the Raiders traded for earlier this offseason, backing him up. Las Vegas also has Nick Mullens under contract.

This offseason, Kaepernick was training with NFL players across the country to stay in shape for any potential opportunities. Kaepernick’s former 49ers head coach Jim Harbaugh recently invited him to throw during the halftime of Michigan’s spring game.

But this will be Kaepernick’s first workout with an NFL team since he last played in the league in 2016.

