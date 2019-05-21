Colin Kaepernick sits next to Warriors bench in Game 4 vs. Blazers originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Colin Kaepernick had a great view of Game 4 of the NBA's Western Conference finals Monday night.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The ex-49ers quarterback had a courtside seat next to the Warriors' bench at Portland's Moda Center as they squared off with the Trail Blazers.

Colin Kaepernick courtside

Photo: Logan Murdock

Better pic of Kaep pic.twitter.com/VcXG3Ch1Tt — Logan Murdock (@loganmmurdock) May 21, 2019

Kaepernick told the San Francisco Chronicle's Ann Killion that he was not in town to visit Oregon-based shoe giant Nike, which is one of his sponsors.

"Being in the Bay so long, I've always followed them," he told the Chronicle. "And they've always supported me."

Kaepernick met with Steve Kerr, Andre Iguodala, and DeMarcus Cousins after the Warriors outlasted the Blazers in overtime to advance to their fifth straight Finals.

Boogie and Iggy showing love for Kap pic.twitter.com/QSO6S1Nlhy — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 21, 2019

Story continues

[RELATED: Kap's rookie jersey has become more than just memorabilia]

Kaepernick played six seasons with San Francisco. He kneeled during the playing of the national anthem before games in 2016 in order to protest social injustice and racial inequality. Warriors coach Steve Kerr and Golden State players -- including Steph Curry and Kevin Durant -- have staunchly supported Kaepernick, even as he went unsigned by an NFL team after opting out of his 49ers contract during the 2017 offseason.

Kaepernick and former 49ers teammate Eric Reid, who was the first player to kneel alongside the QB, settled collusion grievances with the league back in February. Reid signed a lucrative extension with the Carolina Panthers this offseason, but Kaepernick is still not on an NFL roster.