Colin Kaepernick shows skills at Michigan spring game, sends message to NFL teams: 'I can help you win games'

Free agent Colin Kaepernick again showcased his skills for teams in need of a quarterback and said he still has the ability to win games.

Kaepernick was an honorary captain for Michigan during their spring game on Saturday and threw to receivers who were also looking for a shot in the league.

The 34-year-old Kaepernick, who hasn't taken a snap in an NFL game since Jan. 1, 2017, had a message for NFL scouts in attendance and coaches of quarterback needy teams.

"I can help make you a better team. I can help you win games," Kaepernick said. "We still get out there and sling it. "Really, getting out here for the exhibition was to show that I can still do it. It's one of the questions my agent keeps getting, so we want to make sure we can come out, show everyone I can still play, still throw it."

Colin Kaepernick looks to pass during his NFL workout held at Charles R Drew high school on November 16, 2019 in Riverdale, Georgia.

Kaepernick said he was willing to work his way up to a starting job if given the opportunity.

Kaepernick also had high praise for Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, who coached him while he was with the San Francisco 49ers.

"Coach Harbaugh, he's always been phenomenal for me," Kaepernick said. "From the time we met at the combine, at pro day, to him drafting me and choosing to start me. From there, our relationship has continued to grow and develop."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Colin Kaepernick shows off skills at Michigan spring game