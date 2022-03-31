Colin Kaepernick to serve as honorary captain for Michigan football spring game

It's not unusual for college teams to invite former NFL stars to their spring games to serve as honorary captains. But to invite one who never took a snap for the school? That's new.

But that's what Michigan football is doing, as former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick will serve as an honorary captain at Saturday's Maize and Blue Spring Game, the school announced via Twitter on Wednesday.

Excited to share the field with our honorary captain for Saturday's Maize and Blue Spring Game, @Kaepernick7 #GoBlue 〽

Kaepernick hasn't thrown a pass in the NFL since 2016. No NFL team signed him following that season, in which he ignited a national debate by kneeling during the national anthem played before NFL games. Recently, though, Kaepernick has been working out with Seattle Seahawks players as rumors of an NFL deal circle.

The Nevada alumnus' time with the 49ers overlapped with Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh from 2011-14. The 49ers drafted Kaepernick in the second round in 2011 under Harbaugh's oversight. Harbaugh then installed Kaepernick as the starting quarterback midway through the 2012 season; the QB led the 49ers to the Super Bowl, where they lost to coach John Harbaugh and the Baltimore Ravens in New Orleans.

Kaepernick passed for 12,271 yards, 72 touchdowns and 30 interceptions in 69 games with the 49ers.

Gates to the 2022 Maize and Blue game at Michigan Stadium open at 11 a.m., and the team will enter the field for warmups at 11:30 a.m. The event is free to attend for fans, and lots surrounding the Big House operated by the university will be free and open to the public starting at 7 a.m. Cars parking at Pioneer High School will be charged $30.

