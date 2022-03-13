Colin Kaepernick says he has been 'working out' for potential NFL return after five-year absence

Colin Kaepernick still hasn't given up on returning to pro football.

Kaepernick -- who led the San Francisco 49ers to the Super Bowl after the 2012 season -- hasn't played in five years, effectively blackballed from the league after he began kneeling during the national anthem to protest police brutality and social injustice.

On Thursday, Kaepernick tweeted out a video of himself, appearing in good shape and going through passing drills. ("Still working," his caption read.)

Then on Sunday, the 34-year-old sent out another tweet that provided the clearest indication in a while that he's serious about making a comeback.

"For The past 5 years I’ve been working out and staying ready in case an opportunity to play presented itself," Kaepernick wrote, adding, "Man, do I miss throwing to professional route runners. Who’s working?? I will pull up."

It didn't take long for him to find a practice partner. Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett quickly responded, "Let's do it bro! Me and my brother will come run routes for you!"

Kaepernick hasn't had an official workout for NFL teams since a hastily arranged one in 2019 that was moved from the Atlanta Falcons' practice facility to a high school field some 60 miles away.

Two years ago, Kaepernick told USA TODAY Sports' Jarrett Bell in an exclusive interview that he's staying in shape in case an NFL team comes calling.

“My desire to play football is still there,” Kaepernick said. “I still train five days a week. I’m ready to go, I’m ready for a phone call, tryout, workout at any point in time. I’m still waiting on the owners and their partners to stop running from this situation."

Kaepernick and former 49ers teammate Eric Reid settled their collusion grievances with the NFL in 2019, but while Reid did play two more seasons after leaving San Francisco (until 2019), Kaepernick hasn't been on an NFL roster since Week 17 of the 2016 season.

More recently, Kaepernick has turned his attention to off-field pursuits, such as writing an as-yet-unpublished memoir and launching a campaign to provide free autopsies for the families of people who died in police-related incidents.

