Colin Kaepernick reportedly says he wants to play football

Colin Kaepernick finally answered the question everyone has been asking for a long time.

Colin Kaepernick definitely wants to play football. He told a reporter as much this weekend.

I asked Colin, "Do you want to play football?"



His answer: An emphatic "Yes. I've never stopped. I'm ready right now. Working out daily." https://t.co/5UF9wnLaGT



— Shaun King (@ShaunKing) September 17, 2017

In an interview with the New York Daily News this weekend, Kaepernick was reportedly asked if he wanted to play football, and his answer was decisive.

"Yes," he said. "I've never stopped. I'm ready now. Working out daily."

Fox Sports also reported Kaepernick is working out five days a week.

Since opting out of his contract with the 49ers after the 2016 season Kaepernick has been unemployed as an NFL quarterback. After taking a knee during the national anthem with San Francisco last year he incited many opinions, both positve and negative, about how he went about his protest.

After not getting signed during the offseason many have been saying Kaepernick was blackballed by owners for his actions. The Atlanta chapter of the NAACP called for a boycott of Falcons' games this season while many more marched on NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell's office to protest Kaepernick not having a job in the league.