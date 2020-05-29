Colin Kaepernick reacts to George Floyd's death in police custody

George Floyd's recent death while in Minneapolis police custody continues to elicit a strong reaction from Americans.

On Thursday morning, former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick joined the millions to voice their opinion after video showed an officer kneeling on Floyd's neck for an extended period of time. Floyd died shortly after being arrested Monday, and the outcry was almost immediate, with the officers involved being fired and protestors taking to the streets.

When civility leads to death, revolting is the only logical reaction.



The cries for peace will rain down, and when they do, they will land on deaf ears, because your violence has brought this resistance.



We have the right to fight back!



Rest in Power George Floyd











— Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) May 28, 2020

Many on social media, including Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, posted side-by-side images of Kaepernick kneeling during the national anthem at NFL games and the officer kneeling on Floyd's neck, citing the differing reactions to them.

The protests in Minnesota became increasingly violent Thursday night, including a local police precinct being destroyed.

Police precinct set on fire on the third day of demonstrations as the so-called Twin Cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul seethed over the shocking police killing of a handcuffed black man



Full story: https://t.co/yHUQtOUGHp



📸 Kerem Yucel pic.twitter.com/PRc8OM8rpR







— AFP news agency (@AFP) May 29, 2020

