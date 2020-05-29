Colin Kaepernick reacts to George Floyd's death in police custody

Alex Didion
NBC Sports BayArea

George Floyd's recent death while in Minneapolis police custody continues to elicit a strong reaction from Americans.

On Thursday morning, former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick joined the millions to voice their opinion after video showed an officer kneeling on Floyd's neck for an extended period of time. Floyd died shortly after being arrested Monday, and the outcry was almost immediate, with the officers involved being fired and protestors taking to the streets.

Many on social media, including Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, posted side-by-side images of Kaepernick kneeling during the national anthem at NFL games and the officer kneeling on Floyd's neck, citing the differing reactions to them.

View this post on Instagram

Do you understand NOW!!??!!?? Or is it still blurred to you?? 🤦🏾‍♂️ #StayWoke👁

A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on May 26, 2020 at 4:38pm PDT

The protests in Minnesota became increasingly violent Thursday night, including a local police precinct being destroyed.

