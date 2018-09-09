Colin Kaepernick praises Dolphins players who knelt before Sunday's game

Colin Kaepernick, the former NFL quarterback-turned-Nike pitchman, had remained largely silent in the past year since his protests during the national anthem swept the NFL from the sports page to the front page. But he’s since started to take a more active and vocal role in the storyline that he kicked off two years ago:

My Brothers @kstills and @ithinkisee12 continue to show their unwavering strength by fighting for the oppressed! They have not backed down, even when attacked and intimidated. Their courage will move the world forward! “Love is at the root of our resistance!”✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/2kSsX4s7EU — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) September 9, 2018





The Miami Dolphins’ Kenny Stills and Albert Wilson II were two of the only players to kneel during the anthem prior to Sunday’s early games. But they were enough to catch the notice of Kaepernick, who saluted the two players on Twitter.

“My Brothers @kstills and @ithinkisee12 continue to show their unwavering strength by fighting for the oppressed!” Kaepernick wrote. “They have not backed down, even when attacked and intimidated. Their courage will move the world forward! ‘Love is at the root of our resistance!'”

Protesting during the anthem continue to be a flash point for the league; earlier Saturday, ESPN reported that it was unlikely there would be any new mandate from the league on whether to stand during the 2018 season. As such, players are free to protest on their own, despite the fierce criticism from protest opponents.

Story Continues

Dolphins’ protest history

Stills and Wilson have been some of the most ardent protestors in the league; earlier this preseason, their protests drew the anger of local South Florida police associations. The Dolphins had initially announced punitive measures for any players who protest, but later walked that back. The NFL similarly remains in discussion with the players’ association about the best way to respect the players’ right to speak while still protecting the NFL’s brand and not alienating a large chunk of the fan base. Clearly, no decision is near, but Colin Kaepernick will be keeping a close eye on the proceedings.

Two Dolphins knelt during the anthem. (Getty)

____

Jay Busbee is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Contact him at jay.busbee@yahoo.com or find him on Twitter or on Facebook.

More from Yahoo Sports:

• 5 things to know about U.S. Open winner Naomi Osaka

• How the NFL’s fittest QB stays healthy

• 10 takeaways from a stunning college football weekend

• Serena defends referee confrontation

