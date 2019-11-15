Will Colin Kaepernick play in the NFL again?

Quarterback Colin Kaepernick will work out in front of NFL teams Saturday for the first time since he last played professional football nearly three years ago. Since the end of the 2016 season, when Kaepernick began kneeling during the national anthem to protest racial injustice against black Americans, no team has offered him a contract. CBS sports anchor James Brown joins “CBS This Morning” after speaking with the NFL commissioner about the workout.

