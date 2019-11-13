Colin Kaepernick says he's not concerned about short NFL workout notice, has been 'ready for this for 3 years'

Tuesday’s news that the NFL will host a workout for Colin Kaepernick on Saturday arrived as a surprise to most.

Count Kaepernick in that camp. The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback responded to the news on Twitter that he too learned of the workout on Tuesday.

But he’s not concerned about the short notice. In his own words, he’s been ready for this for years.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

I’m just getting word from my representatives that the NFL league office reached out to them about a workout in Atlanta on Saturday. I’ve been in shape and ready for this for 3 years, can’t wait to see the head coaches and GMs on Saturday. — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) November 13, 2019

Kaepernick hasn’t played since the 2016 season as his public protests of social injustice and police brutality during pregame renditions of the national anthem were a heated source of controversy for the NFL.

Kaepernick’s push for a return to field

Kaepernick filed and settled a collusion lawsuit against the NFL, accusing teams of working together to keep him out of the league despite his proven abilities as a capable NFL quarterback.

He recently made public overtures about a return to the league, noting his physical readiness and releasing a fact sheet to “address the false narratives” around him.

A Saturday workout on short notice presents problems for Colin Kaepernick, but he's publicly focused on the opportunity at hand. (Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images)

The problems with Saturday

After Kaepernick’s Twitter statement, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the NFL didn’t inform his representatives of the Saturday workout until Tuesday morning and that his camp then requested a Tuesday workout or a different Saturday, which the league denied.

[Watch live NFL games on the Yahoo Sports app, here's how]

Story continues

Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson pointed out that NFL scouts this time of year are generally committed to scouting college talent on Saturdays, which could limit teams’ abilities to send personnel to evaluate Kaepernick on short notice.

Robinson also reports that the representation expected from NFL teams on Saturday remains unclear in terms of numbers an organizational seniority. Kaepernick could end up being disappointed by his hope “to see the head coaches and GMs.”

But Kaepernick is not publicly concerned abut those conflicts and appears focused on the opportunity ahead of him.

More from Yahoo Sports: