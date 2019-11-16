Colin Kaepernick NFL workout live stream: How to watch drills online

Colin Kaepernick played in his final NFL game on Jan. 1, 2017. He will be back throwing passes on Saturday, this time in a different setting.

The 32-year-old will participate in an NFL workout in front of NFL representatives and members of the media. The original workout was scheduled to take place at the Atlanta Falcon's training facility at 3 p.m. ET was switched to 4 p.m. ET at a nearby high school in the surrounding area.

You can follow the workout live, using the link below via Atlanta 11, an NBC affiliate:

So far, representatives from the 49ers reportedly will be at the workout on Saturday, NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco said citing a source.

Across his six-year career, Kaepernick totaled 12,271 passing yards with 72 touchdowns in 69 games.

