Colin Kaepernick moves workout to new location with emphasis on transparency

Colin Kaepernick’s workout in front of NFL scouts is off to a tense start before he even takes the field.

The quarterback’s team released a statement shortly before the workout was set to begin, announcing that the location was being moved to allow the media to watch and film the event in order to maintain a “transparent and open process.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Here is a statement released by Colin Kaepernick’s camp as they relocate the workout today. pic.twitter.com/zZ3Y522dWS — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) November 16, 2019

Per a source, this all boiled down to Kaepernick wanting the public to see the workout and everything that happened with their own eyes. When the NFL refused to allow that, plans were made to move it to an open venue where anyone/everyone could judge the quality of the workout. https://t.co/HDtV1pRWka — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) November 16, 2019

4.) It’s now up to the #NFL teams to decide if they want their reps to relocate to the new venue. They have been invited on-site in Flowery Branch. The new location will also make it far easier for teams to access the local airport, meaning NFL reps can attend and easily fly out. — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) November 16, 2019

The NFL originally denied a request on behalf of Kaepernick for a public workout, which led to the location change.

Story continues

Kaepernick’s statement calls into question the legitimacy of the workout and points out that the league demanded him to sign an “unusual” liability waiver. The workout was scheduled to take place at the Atlanta Falcons facility, where a small amount of protesters and supporters of Kaepernick had gathered outside Saturday morning.

NFL scouts began arriving at the facility as Kaepernick’s team released the details for the change of venue.

The scene at the Falcons facility. Rental cars & scouts still arriving. Nobody knows anything. pic.twitter.com/kQZ8fLdCpQ — Jay Busbee (@jaybusbee) November 16, 2019

Representatives of at least 20 NFL teams are expected to watch Kaepernick run through drills — and there is already a fair amount of skepticism across the league about the seemingly rushed nature of the setup.

Former NFL coaches Hue Jackson and Joe Philbin will be running the event on the field.

Colin Kaepernick's workout in Atlanta is changing locations. (Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)

– – – – – –

Blake Schuster is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at blakeschuster@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!

More from Yahoo Sports: