Colin Kaepernick moves workout to new location with emphasis on transparency

Blake SchusterYahoo Sports Contributor

Colin Kaepernick’s workout in front of NFL scouts is off to a tense start before he even takes the field.

The quarterback’s team released a statement shortly before the workout was set to begin, announcing that the location was being moved to allow the media to watch and film the event in order to maintain a “transparent and open process.”

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

The NFL originally denied a request on behalf of Kaepernick for a public workout, which led to the location change.

Kaepernick’s statement calls into question the legitimacy of the workout and points out that the league demanded him to sign an “unusual” liability waiver. The workout was scheduled to take place at the Atlanta Falcons facility, where a small amount of protesters and supporters of Kaepernick had gathered outside Saturday morning.

NFL scouts began arriving at the facility as Kaepernick’s team released the details for the change of venue.

Representatives of at least 20 NFL teams are expected to watch Kaepernick run through drills — and there is already a fair amount of skepticism across the league about the seemingly rushed nature of the setup.

Former NFL coaches Hue Jackson and Joe Philbin will be running the event on the field.

Colin Kaepernick's workout in Atlanta is changing locations. (Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)
Colin Kaepernick's workout in Atlanta is changing locations. (Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)

– – – – – –

Blake Schuster is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at blakeschuster@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!

More from Yahoo Sports:

What to Read Next