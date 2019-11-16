Colin Kaepernick moves workout after NFL denies media, requests waiver

The battle between former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick and the NFL took another bizarre turn Saturday.

After the NFL initially gave Kaepernick an opportunity for a private workout in front of team executives with no media access at the Atlanta Falcons' practice facility, the controversial QB's representatives announced that the workout will be moved to ensure the process remains transparent.

Colin Kaepernick's workout at the Falcons' training facility at 3 pm is off; his workout now will be at another Atlanta location at 4 pm today.



Here is the official announcement: pic.twitter.com/d9dIfJSbY3



— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 16, 2019

Scroll to continue with content Ad

According to Kaepernick's attorneys, the NFL demanded he sign an "unusual liability waiver" and denied all requests for media to be able to attend and film the workout.

The workout has been moved to a nearby high school in the Atlanta area.

The NFL has now responded to the statement from Kaepernick's camp, refuting many of the facts laid out by the QB's lawyers.

NFL's response to Colin Kaepernick opting to do his own workout today in Atlanta: pic.twitter.com/uvUZGH7CQ5 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 16, 2019

[RELATED: Five best fits for Kaepernick ahead of ex-49er's workout]

The league claims the waiver sent is "a standard liability waiver based on the waiver used by National Invitational Camp at all NFL Combines and by NFL clubs when trying out free agent players."

Story continues

It also claims that Kaepernick's representatives didn't notify the league about wanting media in attendance until Saturday afternoon.

"Colin's decision has no effect on his status in the League. He remains an unrestricted free agent eligible to sign with any club," the statement says.

It remains to be seen how this move will impact Kap's chances of being signed, but it's clear that he and the NFL are not anywhere close to being on the same page.

Colin Kaepernick moves workout after NFL denies media, requests waiver originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area