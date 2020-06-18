Colin Kaepernick joins Medium's board to elevate Black voices in publishing

Former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick will be joining Medium's Board of Directors and will partner with the blogging platform and online publisher on Kaepernick Publishing, the company announced Thursday morning.

Kaepernick Publishing, which was launched last year, is designed to create feature content focused on race and civil rights in America.

"I am excited for Kaepernick Publishing to partner with Medium to continue to elevate Black voices in the news and publishing industry," Kaepernick said in a statement. "I also look forward to creating new opportunities and avenues for Black writers and creators with my new role as a board member."

Kaepernick, 32, was a second-round draft pick of the 49ers in 2011 and spent six seasons with the 49ers. In 2017, he opted out of his contract with the 49ers after newly hired general manager John Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan informed him he would be released if he did not.

Kaepernick has remained out of the NFL for the past three seasons after opting out of his 49ers contract. Last year, Kaepernick and Eric Reid received an undisclosed settlement from the league after they alleged NFL teams colluded to keep them off the field due to their protests of racial inequality and police brutality.

Kaepernick's most visible form of protest was to kneel during the playing of the national anthem which he did during the 2016 season.

On his new platform, Kaepernick will write articles and collaborate on editorial features for Level/Medium and Medium's new blog Momentum on anti-Black racism and civil rights in our society. He also will interview high profile leaders, activists and athletes, and create content from these interviews that will live on Medium.

"Colin's voice and actions have led the discussion on racial justice, and the world is finally catching up to him," Medium CEO Ev Williams. "He's an incisive, independent thinker, whose integrity as an activist and athlete has inspired so many. We've enjoyed collaborating with Colin so far, and look forward to tapping into his perspective, as a partner and leader."

Williams, a co-founder of Twitter, founded Medium 2012. Medium is designed to make idea-sharing more accessible by hosting independently run blogs as well as editorial publications.

