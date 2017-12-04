Colin Kaepernick honored by ACLU, given award for courageous advocacy

Colin Kaepernick raises his right first at the ACLU SoCal’s annual Bill of Rights Dinner on Sunday in Beverly Hills. (Getty)

Colin Kaepernick was an unexpected honoree at the ACLU of Southern California’s “Bill of Rights Dinner” on Sunday night in Beverly Hills.

Kaepernick received the ACLU’s Eason Monroe Courageous Advocate Award for his protests of racial injustice and police brutality, most notably during the national anthem before NFL games.

Kaepernick received a standing ovation when introduced at the event:

Former #49ers QB Colin Kaepernick gets a standing ovation as he receives an award of courage from the ACLU during an event in Beverly Hills. https://t.co/pnApXOlrGg pic.twitter.com/2ogZG1vzrR — NBC Bay Area (@nbcbayarea) December 4, 2017





“Our next honoree took a stand,” Hector Villagra, the ACLU of Southern California’s executive director, told the assembled crowd at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel as he introduced Kaepernick. “He took a stand knowing he would risk his job. And he has lost his job, one that he loved and was supremely talented and skilled at.

“He took a stand knowing that some would criticize him, and he has been viciously and unfairly criticized. He has been called a traitor, because too many people in this country confuse dissent for disloyalty. He took a stand knowing some would even threaten him, and he has had his life threatened, which is why, though we are profoundly honored to have him here, we didn’t publicize his presence tonight.”

Kaepernick thanked the ACLU – the American Civil Liberties Union – for its “unrelenting” work fighting for social justice, then briefly addressed the ballroom.

Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) just spoke at the @ACLU_SoCal dinner, after being awarded the Courageous Advocate Award. We stand with you.https://t.co/0GdA44lHZo pic.twitter.com/i1LFE6SPME — UNSTRIPPED VOICE (@UnstrippedVoice) December 4, 2017





“We must confront systemic oppression as a doctor would a disease,” he said. “You identify it, you call it out, you treat it, and you defeat it,” Kaepernick said during brief remarks. “We all have an obligation no matter the risk, and regardless of reward, to stand up for our fellow men and women who are being oppressed, with an understanding that human rights cannot be compromised.

“In the words of Frederick Douglass: ‘If there is no struggle, there is no progress.’”

Kaepernick’s protests sparked a movement throughout the NFL and in other professional sports leagues. They also sparked widespread controversy and debate that extended to politics.

The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback has not played in the NFL since last season. In October, he filed a grievance against the NFL alleging collusion by owners as the reason he remained unsigned.

Kaepernick was also recently named GQ’s Citizen of the Year.