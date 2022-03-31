Colin Kaepernick to serve as honorary captain in Michigan spring game

The Colin Kaepernick-Jim Harbaugh connection is still going strong.

Michigan football announced Wednesday that the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback, who played under Harbaugh for four seasons, will serve as the program's honorary captain for its Maize and Blue spring game on Saturday.

Per MLive, Kaepernick has been on hand in Ann Arbor for spring practice all week.

It has been six years since Kaepernick was last on an NFL field as a player. In the time since, he has been among the most controversial figures in sports for his protests against racial inequality in the United States. His public profile has continued to rise, with a grievance against the NFL privately settled in 2019, but his football career has yet to progress past the level of workouts and speculation.

Harbaugh wasn't initially a fan of Kaepernick's protests, saying he didn't respect the player's choice of method, but his tune has since changed. He spoke supportively of Kaepernick amid the protests against the murder of George Floyd in 2020, saying Kaepernick was "on the right side" of social justice.

From MLive:

“You got to listen to people and really hear what they’re saying,” Harbaugh told friend and consultant Jed Hughes on a podcast. “Colin’s been on the right side of this for a long time. I remember some very early conversations, when Colin decided to take a knee during the national anthem, and the person that’s first gets so much backlash.

“So, just for Colin, like ‘I love you, man.’ Then to listen to him explain (it).”

With Kaepernick aboard, Michigan will hold its spring game at 11:30 a.m. ET on Saturday.