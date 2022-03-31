Colin Kaepernick honorary captain for Michigan spring game

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Barry Werner
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Colin Kaepernick
    Colin Kaepernick
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Jim Harbaugh
    Jim Harbaugh
    American football player and coach

Jim Harbaugh is bringing Colin Kaepernick back into the football fold.

The University of Michigan head football coach will have his former quarterback with the San Francisco 49ers serve as an honorary captain at the Wolverines’ spring football game on Saturday.

The school tweeted the news Wednesday.

Kaepernick played for Harbaugh from 2011-14 with the San Francisco 49ers.

Kaepernick hasn’t thrown a pass in the NFL since 2016. No team signed him following that season, in which he ignited a national debate by kneeling during the national anthem played before NFL games.

Recommended Stories