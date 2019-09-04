Colin Kaepernick held a private workout with Odell Beckham Jr. in the offseason

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. worked out with two new quarterbacks during the offseason. On top of getting to know Baker Mayfield, Beckham also participated in a private workout with Colin Kaepernick in June.

Footage of that workout emerged on Instagram on Wednesday.

The video begins with a reminder that Kaepernick has not played in the NFL for 917 days. It then shows Beckham arriving to the workout wearing a No. 7 jersey. We don’t see the back of Beckham’s jersey, but Kaepernick wore No. 7 during his career.

The video then cuts to a bunch of highlights featuring Kaepernick throwing the ball to Beckham. It ends on a ridiculous one-handed catch from Beckham. While the editing makes it tough to seriously evaluate the caliber of Kaepernick’s throws, it does show that he’s been working hard throughout the offseason, and that he’s still pursuing a return to the NFL.

Kaepernick last played in the NFL in 2016. During that season, Kaepernick took a knee during the national anthem to protest racial injustice in the United States. No team picked him up during the offseason.

A number of teams have had opportunities to bring Kaepernick in since 2016, but haven’t done it. He’s been passed over for a number of quarterbacks, including Josh Johnson — who Washington brought in last season after Johnson had been out of the NFL for four years.

Until a team gives Kaepernick a shot, calls for him will continue every time a starting quarterback gets injured. The offseason workout videos prove that’s something Kaepernick still wants. Some team just has to give him a chance.

