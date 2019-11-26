Colin Kaepernick hasn't heard from any NFL team since his workout

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick hasn’t drawn any interest from NFL teams following his November workout. A day after the event, Kaepernick’s agent, Jeff Nalley, sent out video from the workout to all 32 NFL teams. None of them have contacted Nalley, according to ESPN’s Howard Bryant.

Kaepernick has not played in the NFL since 2016. During that season, Kaepernick took a knee during the national anthem to protest racial injustice and police brutality in the United States. He became a free agent that offseason. Despite a 16-4 touchdown-to-interception ratio, Kaepernick went unsigned.

The workout, held Nov. 14, was supposed to be a significant moment for both sides. For Kaepernick, it marked his first real workout for NFL teams since he’s been out of the league. For the NFL, it marked an opportunity for the league to make things right with Kaepernick and give him the shot he desired.

But as more news emerged regarding the workout, things became far less rosy. The NFL didn’t give Kaepernick much time to prepare, wouldn’t provide important details regarding the workout, refused to allow media or cameras into the event and wanted Kaepernick to sign an altered waiver guaranteeing he could not sue the NFL after the workout.

Kaepernick’s group balked at those demands, and opted to hold an independent workout later that same day. Twenty-five teams reportedly showed up to watch Kaepernick throw at the NFL workout. Only 7 of those clubs traveled to watch Kaepernick throw at his independent workout.

Though he hasn’t heard from any team yet, the 32-year-old Kaepernick isn’t discouraged. He may hold another workout for NFL teams at the league meetings in the spring, according to Bryant.

Given how things fell apart this time around, the NFL probably won’t be involved in the planning of that workout.

