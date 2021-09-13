Colin Kaepernick gets rousing welcome at Nevada Athletics Hall of Fame ceremony

There was plenty of loud cheering Saturday night at Mackay Stadium, where Nevada hammered Idaho State, 49-10, in front of 23, 965 fans.

The loudest cheer of all, though, came at halftime.

A wall of sound filled Mackay at the end of the introductions for the 2020 and 2021 Wolf Pack Hall of Fame classes. That’s when former Nevada quarterback and current civil rights activist Colin Kaepernick was announced as one of the night’s inductees.

Up until his appearance on the Chris Ault Field turf, it wasn’t certain that Kaepernick, who played at Nevada from 2007 through 2010, would even be in attendance at the halftime ceremony. When he appeared on the stadium video board, a roar began to build in the stadium — and it was very much weighted toward cheering, although some boos could be heard.

After the formal announcement and the picture-taking were finished, Kaepernick remained on the field to greet some of the current Wolf Pack players and staff. Nevada head coach Jay Norvell said afterward that his team was thrilled at the chance to meet a program legend and a man who campaigns for human rights.

“It brought a smile to may face to see Kap,” Norvell said, “I just grabbed him and told him, ‘You’ve got a lot of love here, from these kids and this football team. The kids just look up to him so much. It was really great that he could be down there and be around our players, and I know they really appreciated it.”

Colin Kaepernick gets inducted into the Nevada Sports Hall of Fame during halftime of the game against Idaho State at Mackay Stadium in Reno on Sept. 11, 2021.

Kaepernick, a running and passing threat out of Ault’s Pistol offense, set numerous records in his four seasons with the Wolf Pack. He finished his career as the only player Division I player ever to finish with more than 10,000 career passing yards and 4,000 rushing yards. He accounted for 141 touchdowns in his 51 games with the Pack.

He went on to be a second-round NFL draft pick, playing for the San Francisco 49ers from 2011 to 2016. During the 2016 preseason, he began to kneel during the playing of the national anthem to protest civil rights issues such as police brutality and racial injustices.

After leaving the 49ers, Kaepernick was not signed as a free agent for the 2017 season — and has remained unsigned. He settled with the NFL in 2019 after accusing the league’s owners of colluding to deny him an opportunity to join one of its 32 franchises.

