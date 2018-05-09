Colin Kaepernick and Eric Reid working out together in isolation as NFL call eludes them

On a quiet field in Cal State East Bay, two of the biggest lightning rods in sports took their reps.

For the last two days, former 49ers Colin Kaepernick and Eric Reid have been practicing in East Bay to little fanfare, trying to stay in shape and wait for another NFL opportunity according to Cam Inman of The Mercury News.

Neither player has signed an NFL contract since the anthem protests that kicked off a firestorm across the football and political worlds. Per the report, neither player was interested in talking to Inman. Reid did, however, joke about catching passes from Kaepernick during their drills: “I should have been a receiver.”

Neither Colin Kaepernick nor Eric Reid have signed a new contract with an NFL team since their anthem protests. (AP Photo)

What connection do Eric Reid and Colin Kaepernick have?

Beyond the fact that they were teammates on the 49ers for four seasons, the two also protested together and then for one another. Reid had previously speculated that his support for Kaepernick would lead to a similar experience in free agency and so far, it has.

Kaepernick is obviously the biggest face of the NFL’s anthem protests, but Reid represents another example of a politically outspoken player whose market has suspiciously shriveled up. Both players have filed collusion grievances against the NFL.

How long has it been since Colin Kaepernick played in the NFL?

It has been 492 days since Kaepernick laced up his cleats for an NFL team. Since then, no NFL team has signed him, but that hasn’t stopped them from signing quarterbacks with… more limited track records.

What has Colin Kaepernick been up to?

Even without an NFL contract, Kaepernick has stayed in the headlines. He was previously seen working out in Houston, getting deposed in his grievance battle and possibly being invited to a summit on race with President Donald Trump and Kanye West.

